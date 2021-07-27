Pelicans trade Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams to Grizzlies

The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to transfer players Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams to the Memphis Grizzlies, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported in a scoop.

The NOLA team will also send their 10th and 40th picks from the 2021 Draft along with a future protected first round of 2022 in exchange for center Jonas Valanciunas and the 17th and 51st picks from Memphis.

In the last hours the negotiations between both groups had intensified, and finally the Pelicans have achieved their objective of freeing the salaries of Bledsoe (2 years and 38 million) and Adams (2 years and 35 million); however, they have had to sacrifice their first pick of 2021.

It should be noted that they are not left empty-handed, since in addition to an interesting 17th pick, the Pelicans receive Jonas Valanciunas, expiring for 14 million dollars, and who has set a good career between Toronto and Memphis. Especially with the Grizzlies with figures of 16.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 blocks in 151 official games.

(Cover photo: Jonathan Bachman / .)