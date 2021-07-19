Pelicans to announce signing of Willie Green after Finals

It was an open secret that will be made official shortly. New Orleans Pelicans will announce the signing of Willie green as head coach of the team once the Finals are over, they are facing the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The reason for this wait for the announcement is none other than Green currently works as an assistant to Monty williams in Phoenix Suns, team that fights for the ring.

Green will fill the position of Stan van gundy and will become the third coach of Zion Williamson when the player’s third year as a professional begins in the Pelicans ranks (Alvin gentry-Stan Van Gundy-Willie Green in 3 years). All a fact.

The new Pelicans coach is 39 years old, he played 12 seasons in the NBA, one of them in the ranks of New Orleans (2010-2011), and after his retirement he worked since 2016 as an assistant to Steve Kerr in Warriors, winning 2 rings, and since 2019 as an assistant to Monty Williams in Suns, arriving in the present 2021 to the Finals that are still in play.