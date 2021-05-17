Pelicans that are friendly breed better

The study, which has analyzed the behavior of white pelicans in captivity, concluded that offering birds social options and allowing groups to form improves reproductive success. The study also revealed that pelicans prefer to interact with specific individuals, and that there is a social structure in the flock in which sub-adults (ie, the human equivalent of adolescents) spend more time with each other than with adult birds.

On the other hand, the pelicans that inhabit zoos they tend to reproduce less frequently. Also, unlike other more popular birds, such as penguins, they receive very little attention, so they are practically not investigated.

For this reason, the team of researchers decided to collect data from the Blackpool Zoo on the behavior, space use and grouping preferences of these birds around nesting events. Thus, according to the lead author of the research, Paul Rose, understanding the use of space and the behavior of pelicans is essential for them to behave in the same way as they would in captivity and therefore have good animal welfare.