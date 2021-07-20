Pelicans looks to Kyle Lowry heading into free agency

New Orleans Pelicans will try to get hold of Kyle lowry in the already imminent free agency. The Toronto Raptors guard is in his last year of contract and in August he will become a free agent, being an attractive player in the market.

The interest of the Pelicans advances the veteran journalist Marc stein, a professional who has covered the NBA since 1994 and who has been through media such as ESPN or The New York Times, leaving the prestigious New York newspaper behind days to join the Substack platform.

Lowry received this season 30.5 million dollars, but his release on the market as a free agent will take place, it seems obvious, downwards given his age, since he is already 35 years old.

Of course, Lowry seems to still have rope to play basketball given his numbers from last season, a course in which he averaged 17.2 points and 7.3 assists in 46 games, making 39.6% of his 3-pointers.

Villanova’s ex needs little introduction. Lowry has been in the NBA for 15 years, he has been an All-Star 6 times, he won the ring in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors and has accumulated 960 regular season games and 97 postseason games in his career.

If he finally makes it to the Pelicans, Lowry could bring a remarkable degree of experience to a roster built around talented young players.