Pelicans could change cities by 2024

New Orleans Pelicans They are considered the team most likely to seek relocation in the next decade, according to John Hollinger.

Pelicans are seen as the most likely team to seek relocation in the coming decade, per @johnhollinger NOLA’s lease goes through 2024 pic.twitter.com/bmZ2Agnpvt – Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) June 17, 2021

It has not yet been rumored which city the team will go to. New Orleans Pelicans next season if they leave their current city in the NBA.

New Orleans Pelicans could not even move on to the series of Playoffs, but it has several players who promise a lot in the NBA in the future.

This season New Orleans Pelicans the season ended in the NBA with a record of 31 games won and 41 games lost overall.