Pelé sends encouragement to Mbappé

06/29/2021 at 10:31 AM CEST

Switzerland surprised at this European Championship by eliminating France in a penalty shoot-out that was ultimately fatal for the Gauls, and especially for their star, Kylian Mbappé.

The PSG striker was in charge of taking the fifth penalty -and definitive-, and missed the shot against the Swiss goal, Sommer, confirming the elimination of his selection, current world champion.

After the game, Kylian apologized to the fans with a harsh message, and surely he has received many from teammates, former teammates and friends, but there is a special one from Pele, which sends you encouragement, and sends you advice in a motivating phrase for the future.

“Keep your head up, Kylian! Tomorrow is the first day of a new trip & rdquor;Pele wrote in a tweet that received thousands of interactions in a few minutes.

The Brazilian, with this publication, makes it clear that he is closely following the development of this European Championship, at the same time that he also watches the America’s Cup to see how his homeland, Brazil, continues, one of the favorites to win this tournament together with the Argentina of Leo Messi. At the moment, the two are already classified for the quarterfinals and continue their journey in this tournament of South American nations.