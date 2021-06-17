Pelé, excited about the tribute to Maradona

06/16/2021 at 6:40 PM CEST

The tribute to Diego Armando Maradona at the Estádio Nilton Santos before the start of Argentina-Chile did not leave anyone indifferent, not even Pele. In the debut of the Albiceleste team in the Copa América, Rio de Janeiro wanted to remember the Argentine star with a virtual recreation of him tapping a ball, as well as a series of videos about his most famous plays.

The Brazilian legend Pelé wanted to thank the Copa América for the detail they had with the Argentine idol, who died on November 25. O’Rei has shown his gratitude through a message spread on social networks. “What a great tribute. I am speechless to describe how I feel after watching this video“.

THANKS DIEGO! 🙏 Emotional tribute to the star Diego Armando Maradona 🇦🇷 at CONMEBOL # CopaAmérica 🏆 Eternal 🔟! #VibraElContinente pic.twitter.com/vHKGeXugKm – Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 14, 2021

Conmebol was not the only one that remembered to pay tribute to Maradona. After a masterful free kick that put Argentina ahead on the scoreboard, Leo Messi ran towards the corner pennant and jumped with his fist raised, a celebration identical to the one Maradona did in his day. Despite the initial advantage, Eduardo Vargas embittered the albiceleste’s debut with a goal in the 57th minute. The match ended in a draw (1-1)