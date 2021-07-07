Pelayo Díaz apologizes after criticism for his post on Instagram about Samuel’s murder

. (Photo: Telecinco)

The influencer and stylist Pelayo Díaz has apologized on Instagram after being widely criticized on social networks for talking about Samuel’s murder in a post with a brand.

Díaz has published a photo with other people drinking champagne and has pointed out that when that image was taken “Samuel was still alive.”

“When he continued to make his friends, his family, happy. When Samuel was full of dreams, of hopes, of illusions. When a life full of joys and celebrations awaited him. One day before they took his life from the shout of a shitty fagot, ”Pelayo wrote.

The well-known content creator has indicated that he is “raging”, “angry” and “furious”. Díaz has said that he has had to explain on several occasions “why gay pride day, demonstrations and protests are necessary.”

“They are killing us,” the influencer has repeated. Later, he has asked people to position themselves and make themselves heard so as not to be on the side of the oppressor: “Never remain silent when faced with a homophobic or transphobic comment.”

Many users have criticized Pelayo Díaz for this post and have made him ugly to use a publication that looks like advertising to talk about the murder of Samuel, the young Galician who died after receiving a brutal beating in A Coruña.

Hours after the controversy, Díaz has changed the text and eliminated the allusions to Samuel.

In his Instagram stories, the content creator has apologized in two different publications. Pelayo has indicated that he wrote that text from his “absolute good intention” and that he has decided to modify it “without using the name …

