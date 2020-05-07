As companies around the world look to their next phase of operations in an ever-changing world, PEI-Genesis, a world leader in tailor-made connector design and cable solutions, has promoted Peter Austin to executive vice president and chief operating officer (COO), with immediate effect, as announced today by Steven Fisher, the company’s president and chief executive officer.

“Peter joined PEI-Genesis in 2016, and I learned to respect his strategic thinking, trusting him as a trusted advisor,” said Fisher. “We will work together to develop our global strategy, and he will be responsible for its daily execution.”

Austin’s new role will include partnering with Fisher to create comprehensive plans to meet the company’s performance objectives, plan to strengthen the business after the current pandemic, and maintain the company’s I CARE values.

“It is an honor to be appointed director of operations at a company like PEI-Genesis, which has been part of this industry for generations,” said Austin. “Working with Steven and the senior team proved to be an excellent partnership, and I look forward to growing and expanding, even while sailing in these unexplored waters.”

Reporting to Austin will be Jonathan Parry, senior vice president and managing director of Europe, Alex Tsui, general manager for Asia, and John Rozanski, senior director of global strategic accounts. Austin will also continue in his role as general manager for North America.

“With Peter firmly positioned as chief operating officer, I will focus my efforts on other strategic needs, including improving supplier relationships and the company’s continued evolution,” said Fisher. “In times like these, leadership is central to our evolution, and there is no one I trust more on my side than Peter.”

Austin joined PEI-Gênesis with more than 20 years of experience in the electronic sector. Prior to 2016, he served as vice president of global sales and marketing at NXP Semicondutors and before that, he served as director of global business management at National Semiconductor, where he oversaw the company’s product portfolio. Austin also spent 13 years with Future Electronics in a variety of roles including global business director and manager, and corporate product marketing.

