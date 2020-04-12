Something that video game players deal with in their day to day is with the classification systems, since these are an important help to know the kind of title they are facing. So, if a few days ago ZERO, the classification system used in Japan, announced that it would stop all its activities over a period of one month due to the current situation caused by COVID-19, now we already know what will happen with other systems such as ESRB (America) and PEGI (Europe), for which the members of this world of video games had not stopped asking, since this could cause some titles to be delayed.

PEGI and ESRB will continue to qualify games remotely in the current situation thanks to teleworking

“Teleworking”, that word that a month ago we may not have known and that now many are waiting to hear, since this implies that work activities continue, even remotely. Thus, the PEGI and ESRB rating systems will apply these measures, to make players remain aware of the titles they play. In this way, this is what those responsible for ESRB have officially communicated:

Thanks to having planned it in time, since March 16, ESRB has been operating remotely due to the situation caused by COVID-19. There is no delay when it comes to assigning grades. We will continue to qualify titles remotely as long as required.

For their part, those responsible for PEGI have also confirmed their new way of working:

Briefly, yes, we are working remotely with minimal impact on our work. When this situation began to spread across Europe a couple of weeks ago, we quickly looked for a way to continue our daily activities remotely. PEGI (based in Brussels) works with two independent managers based in the Netherlands and the UK, and since it deals with distributors from all over the world we don’t know in person, cooperating remotely has always been part of our daily routine, but now we work from home, instead of from different offices. We have informed companies using the PEGI system that, until the local authorities announce a change in our current measures, we will continue to work in this way. So far, the impact of the pandemic has been minimal on qualification efforts.

