Peely, the naked banana, protagonist in the trial between Apple and Epic

The trial between Apple and Epic is revealing many interesting details the relationship between the two companies, the ecosystem in which they operate and their interests. However, it is also leaving some a little strange moments because of the arguments that are being used between the parties: one of them has focused on Peely.

The Verge collects one of the key moments in the trial between Apple and Epic, one that has had a somewhat strange and unusual protagonist to bring up the interests of both companies regarding the content displayed.

And who has been this unexpected protagonist in the trial between Apple and Epic? Peely, the naked banana from Fortnite. A well-known skin that has attracted all the attention in one of the trial sessions of the second week.

Peely is a fairly well-known Fortnite character who it has even transcended popular culture. It is a skin that can be used by the EPIC title players and it is basically a naked banana in a human shape. While the skin has a few variations, including a tuxedo, the nude version of Peely is the most famous.

Peely becomes the protagonist of one of the trial sessions between Apple and Epic

At that trial session, Apple’s attorney brought up Peely. According to the transcript of The Verge, the moment Peely was the protagonist of the court had to do with the testimony of Matthew Weissinger, Vice President of Marketing for Epic.

Apple used their cross-examination to offer the court a comprehensive tutorial on Fortnite, starting with his title screen and skins, the one of Peely dressed in the tuxedo:

Apple Attorney: We have in front of us a new set of images, and what does this screen show?

Weissinger: This is your matchmaking lobby.

Lawyer: And we have a big yellow banana here, don’t we? In a tuxedo?

Weissinger: Yes. That’s Peely.

Lawyer: And that’s Peely, did you say?

Weissinger: Yes.

Lawyer: And actually, in the tux, he’s known as Agent Peely, correct?

Weissinger: That’s right.

Lawyer: We thought it was better to go with the suit than with the naked banana, since this morning we are in federal court. Transcript of the examination of the witness collected by The Verge

And what is relevant about all this? It doesn’t have so much to do with Epic having a naked banana skin in their game or not. Rather because Apple used Peely’s skins in Fortnite to exemplify, according to The Verge, another of its arguments from last week: that Epic allowed, in a way, pornography on its platform.

