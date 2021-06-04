Pedroñeras thrashed 0-3 at the Almagro stadium

06/03/2021 at 9:49 PM CEST

The Pedroñeras signed an outstanding performance after thrashing the Almagro during the meeting held in the Manuel Trujillo this Thursday, which ended with a score of 0-3. The Almagro wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Conquense by a score of 0-1. Regarding the visiting team, the Pedroñeras won their last match in the competition away 0-1 against the Manzanares. With this score, the Almagreño team is eighth, while the Pedroñeras he is seventh after the end of the match.

The first part of the game started in an excellent way for him Pedroñeras, who fired the starting gun at the Manuel Trujillo with a goal from the penalty spot of Kike Espinosa in the 38th minute. Subsequently, the visiting team scored, increasing the score thanks to the success in front of goal by David martinez just before the final whistle, specifically at 45. After this, the first half ended with a score of 0-2.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the pedroñero team, which increased its advantage with a goal of Kante moments before the final whistle, in 87, concluding the confrontation with the score of 0-3.

At the moment, the Almagro he gets 25 points and the Pedroñeras with 28 points.

The next day the team will play away from home against him Illescas, Meanwhile he Pedroñeras will face at home the UD Almansa.