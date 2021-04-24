Pedroñeras receives Manzanares on matchday four

04/24/2021 at 6:23 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 18:00 the match of the fourth day of the Second Phase of the Third Division will be played, in which we will see the victory at Pedroñeras and to Manzanares in the Municipal of Las Pedroñeras.

The Pedroñeras comes to the fourth match with the intention of improving his numbers in the tournament after signing a draw against La Solana in his last game. Since the competition began, the locals have won two of the three games played so far and add a figure of 31 goals conceded against 18 in favor.

On the visitors’ side, the Manzanares he was defeated by 1-2 in the last game he played against Azuqueca, so he hopes to end his losing streak and regain his career in the championship. To date, of the three games that the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won zero of them and accumulates a figure of 36 goals against 18 in favor.

In reference to the results as a local, the Pedroñeras He knew how to defend his goal in his only home match in the Second Phase of the Third Division. In the role of visitor, the Manzanares failed to win in his only away match.

The two rivals have met before at the home of PedroñerasIn fact, the numbers show two wins and one loss in favor of the home team. The last game they played on Pedroñeras and the Manzanares in this tournament it took place in January 2016 and ended with a result of 0-1 in favor of the locals.

Regarding his position in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that the Pedroñeras stands above the Manzanares with a three point lead. The Pedroñeras He arrives at the meeting with 21 points in his locker and occupying the seventh place before the game. On the other hand, the visitors have 18 points and occupy the tenth position in the competition.