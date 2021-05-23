Pedro Vicente was robbed in Dallas

In combat held this past Friday, the Puerto Rican Pedro “El Apostol” Vicente (7-2-1, 2 KO’s) and the Mexican Alexis “El Perro” del Bosque (17-5-1, 9 KO’s), tied in eight rounds . It was held in Dallas, Texas.

Honestly, Vicente was superior in much of the fight in which he used a double jab with a right straight that del Bosque could never get rid of all night. A judge observed Vicente 77-75, one 79-73 Del Bosque and another tied at 76.

The judge who gave del Bosque seven rounds was simply in another galaxy. This server only observed the first and fourth rounds for del Bosque. They definitely mugged Vicente.