Pedro Vicente / His boxing career has not been easy, but he continues “at the bottom of the barrel”

During the time that I have been watching boxing, I have had the opportunity to meet countless Puerto Rican boxers and other nationalities, who fight every day to achieve their goals.

One of them is my compatriot and fellow citizen Pedro Vicente Scharbaai, who I had the pleasure of seeing him make his debut on June 9, 2012, at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mayagüez. I recently interviewed him for BOXEOMUNDIAL.COM, where the fighter tells how difficult his boxing career has been.

What inspired you to choose boxing as a sport?

As a child I liked to fight a lot and one day my only brother (of father and mother) who because of destiny is not with us, bought me gloves to practice among us and in the neighborhood with whom I wanted, I would put them on and we would practice. Over the years my brother got to prison and one day I received a letter from him in which he recommended that if I liked to fight that I do it correctly in a ring and since then I started boxing.

Did you have a career as an amateur boxer, how was it for you, who was your first trainer?

As an amateur boxer I fought 68 fights of which I won 50 and 18 were defeats. My first trainer was Chuck Webner (Bayonne Bomber) in New Jersey, a boxer who fought Ali. It was for 2 months and then I moved to Puerto Rico where I started with “Taty” Talbot.

Nine years at a professional level and you’ve only fought 10 fights, what was the reason?

I have been 9 years and 10 fights for undisciplined, and different personal reasons. I did the first 4 fights in a year, but then I was inactive for a year. When I did my fifth fight my first loss came, I had moved to New Jersey, I had to work to support my family and I was inactive for 4 years. After that time I moved to Puerto Rico, I started training with Trabal (José Luis) and I did 2 fights and in the last one I lost by knockout in the first round. I decide to rest for 7 months, then I start training, I do 2 more fights beating Laboy (Edgardo), I get hurt and end the fight with a hand injury. After the recovery comes the famous pandemic and 2 years of inactivity go by after finishing my last fight.

How long have you been training with José Luis Trabal, have you been able to adapt to his way of training?

I started training with Trabal in 2018, I have done 5 fights and I adapted very well to his way of training because he is very disciplined and shows a lot of determination in what he does.

In the fight with the Mexican Alexis del Bosque on May 21 I saw you with good air, what can you tell us about the meeting?

From this last fight, what can I tell you, we simply went against all odds, a 6 foot man, weighing 135.00 pounds and at home. My current weight is 128-130 pounds to fight, but we were confident and well trained to do battle. The fight was offered to me two weeks before the fight, but I felt ready, I had been training for 4 months.

Do you hope to be more active in the rest of the year?

In the rest of the year I will be training to be active, with the favor of God. I put everything in his hands to continue with the condition and pace of the fight that I currently have for when the great opportunity arrives.

Any expression you want to make to finish.

I want to thank God and be an example so that they know that it is never too late to achieve a goal, all it takes is the desire to do it and achieve it. Put all your faith in the hands of the Lord, God first and the rest will follow. God bless you.