Pedro, the wolf and Chino Maidana

One of the principles that children learn from early childhood is not to lie. And as a teaching they are told the fable of Peter and the wolf.

A young shepherd used to joke that the mammal approached with the intention of eating the sheep. The first and second time he asked for help, the villagers came to help him but he laughed out loud at his mischief. When the summer was coming to an end, Pedro called for someone to assist him as the wolf was coming. Accustomed to their games, no one approached. Finally the animal, which was really there, ate three sheep. Moral: Don’t tell lies, because the day you tell the truth, no one will believe you.

This children’s tale could well be transferred to the returns of Marcos Maidana (35-5, 31 KO). The 37-year-old Chino, one of the great Argentine champions of recent decades and owner of a legacy, announced for the umpteenth time that he will come out of retirement. He swears this is serious. His last night in the ring was in September 2014, when he lost his rematch to Floyd Mayweather at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

That’s how Chino Maidana was when he said he would return.

For years, the Santa Fe who reigned super lightweight and welterweight said he didn’t miss boxing. He affirmed it in 2017 and 2018, on several occasions. He had fun fishing, playing with his dogs in his native Margarita, he enjoyed his children and family. At that time he also starred in controversy by uploading photos with weapons and with Popeye, who was Pablo Escobar’s hitman.

Chino Maidana showed his physical change but is still far from the rings.

Later, in his worst physical moment (he acknowledged with Ole who weighed 110 kilos when boxing at 66,700), assured that he would return. And that would not be just any return: he asked Mayweather for a third fight and even fantasized about facing Manny Pacquiao, who with 42 years is super WBA welterweight champion. He did neither one nor the other. He didn’t even put on his gloves outside of a gym despite losing 25 kilos.

Maidana, in his next promise of return, lowered the pretenses and got into the role of promoter with Chino Maidana Promotions, a company that delivered its first show in January 2019, in Mar del Plata. That day, despite the fact that there were dynamics between combat and combat and that the show was good, his brother Fabián lost his undefeated to the Venezuelan Jaider Parra.

.This time he announced that he would do an exhibition with Jorge Acero Cali, his partner and former kick boxing champion. A match with Sergio Maravilla Martínez was also considered (who did comply and returned to the rings). Everything came back to nothing, largely because of the pandemic.

Jorge Acero Cali, Jorge Amor Ameal and Marcos Chino Maidana in La Bombonera.

“We plan to face Jaider Parra, the Venezuelan who fought with my brother in Mar del Plata, we plan to do the fight with him and we are trying to get there by June. I think that almost everything is concrete”, Explained, in dialogue with ESPN Knockout, Maidana, who met with Boca leaders to do it in La Bombonera.

Parra is a small fighter of size and weight, who could reach 66 kilos in welterweight with a lot of effort. El Chino will have to start a new diet to reach that limit. He says it’s coming back. Comes back?

