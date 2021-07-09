Pedro, the great victim after the arrival of Mourinho

07/08/2021 at 9:22 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

José Mourinho’s first call-up as Roma coach has not left anyone indifferent. At the end of the first training session, the Portuguese coach has released the list of 27 players with whom he will work during the preseason. Leaving aside the obvious casualties of Cristante (summoned by Italy), Spinazzola (injured), Florenzi (returns from PSG) and Pau López (his transfer to Marseille has just been made official), the list is loaded with significant absences.

Former Barça player Pedro Rodríguez, who shone under Pep Guardiola, is presented as the most prominent absence. The Canarian winger played 40 games with Roma last season, establishing himself as an important piece in the whole of the Italian capital. The discard list is completed by Pastore, Fazio, Nzonzi, Santon and Kluivert, of whom Mourinho declared himself a fervent admirer while still defending the Ajax colors. The footballers will have to find a team during the next few days. If not, they will train separately from June 25.

Mourinho’s first list as Roma coach

Goalkeepers: Pietro Boer, Daniel Fuzato, Matteo Cardinali.

Defenders: Riccardo Calafiori, Amir Feratovic, Ibañez, Rick Karsdorp, Marash Kumbulla, Gianluca Mancini, Bryan Reynolds and Chris Smalling.

Midfilders: Ebrima Darboe, Amadou Diawara, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Filippo Tripi, Jordan Veretout, Nicolo Zaniolo, Gonzalo Villar, Nicola Zalewski.

Forwards: Carles Pérez, Ruben Providence, Riccardo Ciervo, Stephan El Shaarawy and Borja Mayoral.