Pedro Sola wrote about Eurovision and Salinas Pliego responded – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

Pedro Sola, who is one of the most loved drivers by Internet users, published a controversial tweet that seemed to upset the least suitable person in his working life. No, we are not referring to the owner of “Ventaneando”, Pati Chapoy, but to Ricardo Salinas Pliego, owner of TV Azteca, the television station where he works.

It turns out that Pedrito, as many of the fans who follow him on social media call him, wrote a message in which he mentioned: “I’m watching the Eurovision festival and there is no doubt that there is a budget and that they know how to do a show. I’m envious”.

After the publication, many tweeters supported his comment and one of them recommended that he delete the publication and “not bite the hand that feeds him.”

However, the warning came too late, as the owner of TV Azteca quoted the tweet and replied with an emoji of a disgruntled face.

In addition, Salinas Pliego posted a GIF in which a person is seen having a drink, who ends up spitting, after a scare; what many interpreted as anger.

So far, Pedro Sola, host of “Ventaneando”, has not replied to Salinas Pliego, but his followers have and assure that they will intercede so that Uncle Pedrito is not fired.

“Excuse him Don Ricardo, he’s already a little older. He doesn’t know what he’s writing, ”one of them tweeted.