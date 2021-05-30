Pedro Sola says that “just fifís” will travel on the Mayan Train – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

After revealing the first images of what the interior of the Mayan Train will look like, Pedro Sola criticized the accessibility that Mexicans who want to travel by rail will have, as he said that at first glance it can only be used by “fifís”.

On May 28, the official account of @TrenMayaMX announced that Bombardier was the company that won the tender to bring the convoys that will be part of the railway. With a series of visual recreations, the government of the nation boasted what the long-awaited transportation that will pass through the states of Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo will look like.

In this regard, social network users criticized the project that Andrés Manuel López Obrador intends to start operating in 2023. In a retweeted publication of Aristegui Noticias, Pedro Sola expressed his opinion about the type of people who may have access to rail transport , since apparently the cabins and restaurants that are seen in the images look “first class”.

Quickly, the response of the show host raised a stir among users of the platform and their fans, as the economist by profession received multiple comments for and against. Many of them said that Pedro Sola is possibly one of the lucky ones to travel and enjoy the experience inside the elegant convoys.

“I’ll see Pedrito going from there to here”, “That’s how Pedrito is spoken”, “Well, if you travel”, “And also some magnificent, most excellent and distinguished journalists”, “I’ll see you sitting in fifi class, Pedrito, crashing drink everything like that ”, they expressed.

Some others took Sola’s response with humor, taking the opportunity to remind her of the famous confusion she starred in promoting a brand of mayonnaise a few years ago.

“Well, those of the Bread are going to end up traveling there, hopefully they put the correct mayonnaise”, “It depends on which mayonnaise the chef uses,” they commented.

For a few days, the driver has been talking about his comments on Twitter, which has earned him hundreds of criticisms from twitter users. During the past week, one of the opinions of “Tío Pedrito”, as he is also known by his followers, became viral regarding the change in the color of the epidemiological traffic light in Campeche, because despite having low levels of contagion, he had to go from green to yellow traffic light.

“Campeche was the first state in the country that, turning to a green traffic light, began face-to-face classes in schools; What do you think? They returned to yellow, but it was not due to the reactivation of the pandemic, then? ”He commented.