Pedro Sola reveals that he will be part of the new ‘Hotel Transylvania’ movie – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Pedro Sola is one of the most beloved conductors of Mexican television, because with his charisma he has managed to conquer even the new generations.

Perhaps that is why he was taken into account for the dubbing of the new ‘Hotel Transylvania’ movie, where he will lend his voice to give life to ‘Grandfather Van Helsing’.

This was revealed during the ‘Ventaneando’ program, after Pati Chapoy made him justify his lack of this Monday on the set of TV Azteca.

Pedro Sola began by talking about how he had gone to the doctor to be treated for a medical problem, so the head of the program clarified that that was not the reason for his absence: “he took a little flight elsewhere,” he said.

“I did the dubbing of a cartoon movie … the fourth one I do, you don’t know how cool this is,” said the driver when questioned by his colleagues.

They asked him if he could say it and he explained: “It’s called Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” (And are you Grandpa again?) But of course, I’m Grandpa Van Helsing, “he concluded.