Pedro Sola publicly apologizes after insulting Camila Sodi

Through her Twitter account, Sola acknowledged that she should not have used that qualifier and without mentioning Thalía’s niece, she said:

Yesterday at @VentaneandoUno I had an outburst to the tenor of the discussion that was taking place and I said a curse of which I regret and I really apologize, it is not my habit to insult anyone. So sorry. – Pedro Sola (@pedrosola) May 6, 2021

Before Pedrito’s message, as he is known on the networks, some Internet users continued to reproach him for this situation and others agreed with him, stating that he only expressed what he felt at that time.