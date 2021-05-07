Pedro Sola apologizes for insulting Camila Sodi live

During a broadcast of the program ‘Windowing‘, Pedro Sola criticized Camila Sodi after an altercation he had with his partner Linet Bridge.

A note was presented in which Linet interviewed Camila about her participation in the film ‘The Exorcism’ and in this, the host exhibited the actress for her attitude to the press, to the point of calling her arrogant for the answers she gave about journalistic work.

“I am very surprised that there are still actors and personalities who do not know how to conduct themselves with journalists, that if you ask them a question that goes a bit beyond what they are expecting, then they attack you,” said Puente.

Later, Pedro launched a qualifier towards Sodi for his behavior with reporters and in an annoying way the driver is heard saying about the actress: “I don’t know how to answer, because I’m an idiot. Why don’t you learn to answer? ”, He said live.

Faced with the controversial statement, now used his social networks to offer an apology about what happened and he acknowledged that he should not have used that word.

“Yesterday at @VentaneandoUno I had an outburst to the tenor of the discussion that was taking place and I said a curse of which I regret and I really apologize, it is not my habit to insult anyone. So sorry“He posted on his Twitter account.

Although the host of the entertainment program did not promptly refer to the actress, the message was clear.

It is worth mentioning that the other conductors expressed their opinion and supported their broadcast partner, arguing that the niece of Thalia he is always unhappy with the press because he usually does not like the questions they ask him.