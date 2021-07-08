Pedro Sánchez’s tweet from 10 years ago that is sweeping now, after his words about the steak

Pedro Sánchez’s old tweet. (Photo: TWITTER)

Pedro Sánchez has pronounced this Thursday a phrase that, possibly, will accompany him for his whole life: “For me, where they put a steak to the point, that is unbeatable.”

The President of the Government has thus wanted to make clear his support for the consumption of meat and, with it, the position defended by the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas, compared to that of the Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, who recommended reduce meat consumption.

“About this controversy, I will say it in very personal terms: To me, where they put a steak to the point, that is unbeatable,” said the Chief Executive, when asked about it during the press conference he offered in Lithuania , within the framework of his Baltic tour, together with the Prime Minister, Ingrida Simonyte.

In this way, Sánchez has not wanted to elaborate further on his response to this controversy, although he has made clear his support, in this case, for the Minister of Food, in the controversy that has been generated after launching this Wednesday the Ministry of Garzón a campaign in favor of reducing meat consumption, with the slogan ‘Less meat, more life’.

Sánchez’s words have caused thousands of reactions on Twitter, where many have recovered a tweet that he himself published a little over 10 years ago, in April 2011.

“Eating in a rest. Vegetarian on c / Santiago, parallel to Mayor, in Madrid, delicious. Well priced and good food. I recommend it, “he wrote then.

