Pedro Sánchez’s Spain 2050 plan points to the position of “‘Minecraft’ gardener” as a job of the future

Last Thursday, Pedro Sánchez presented the Spain 2050 strategic plan, a document for modernize the country over the next 30 years, something that the president immediately compared to a second transition like the one that took place at the end of the dictatorship. But, within this modernization, some examples given by the socialist politician from jobs of the future.

East “strategic foresight exercise“seeks to improve the” understanding of the social, economic and environmental challenges and opportunities “that the country will face in the coming decades, so part of these challenges to consider is how the professions will evolve in the years to come. And it seems that an important role will be played by video game, never better said.

The jobs that this sector brings can be very varied, therefore the Spain 2050 plan indicates future jobs as “avatar trainer“, for people who will be paid for leveling up the characters; or”professional eSports player“, something that already exists.

But there is another ‘profession’ that has drawn attention to the networks, and that is that of “minecraft gardener“, something similar to what would be the” avatar trainer “but that serves to create attractive spaces with the flora of this open world video game.

This seems to be a profession of the future, or maybe it’s a job of the present? And it is that there are already paid positions like this, as offered by the British garden consultancy WhatShef. In fact, this could lead to other similar positions such as ‘architect’ or ‘decorator’ in The Sims, so perhaps many gamers could find a vein in their experience playing.