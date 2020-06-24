The Junta de Andalucía has reported the existence of a coronavirus outbreak in Malaga, with up to nine PCR positives at the Immigrant Reception Center Malaga Red Cross. As explained by the Ministry of Health, the number of close contacts under study amounts to 100 people.

As reported by the Andalusian Government, for the moment all user exits or entrances to the center have already been suspended, and the relevant samples have been taken from all residents and workers after the first positive last Sunday.

“Untenable”

“The situation is unsustainable.” This is how blunt Red Cross sources are, confirming the arrival of more than 240 illegal immigrants to the Andalusian coasts through various boats just this weekend.

According to Red Cross and Maritime Salvage data, at least 241 people have come to the Andalusian coasts this Saturday and Sunday. A wave that those who care for immigrants describe as “unsustainable.” The province where the most migrants have arrived is Almería, where 141 people arrived on Saturday and 78 during this Sunday.

These 141 people, including 14 minors, were transferred mainly by the Civil Guard and National Police after they reached shore by their own means and were intercepted by some police authority. Red Cross He has provided them with healthcare and, a Europa spokesperson reports, some people have sustained minor injuries, such as burns or scratches.

Despite the fact that the majority arrived by land on their own or were intercepted at sea by some police authority, the Maritime Rescue operatives also transferred 19 migrants to the port of Carboneras, cinco of them rescued from the water and from a rocky area on a beach in Níjar.