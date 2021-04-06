Pedro Sánchez’s goal is to have “25 million vaccinated in July” and 33 million in August

The president of the Government, Pedro Sanchez, announced on Tuesday that the Executive’s vaccination plan contemplates that 25 million people in Spain are vaccinated for the week of July 19. According to this plan, by the end of August 70% of the Spanish population (about 33 million people) would have received the two doses of the vaccine.

This was announced by Sánchez in an intervention this Tuesday in Moncloa after the Council of Ministers, in which he explained that, in the coming months, the vaccination rate will increase at a rate of about five million people per month. “This is the most conservative planning“, insisted the president.

More information shortly.