The Government has denied the region presided over by Isabel Díaz Ayuso that it can go to phase 1 of the de-escalation, which will have serious economic consequences for the richest region in Spain. The blow to self-employed workers will be especially hard.

The President of the ATA Federation, Lorenzo Amor, the most representative of the self-employed in the country as a whole, considers that “it is a shame that the self-employed in the Community of Madrid cannot return to their activity”. “I hope they can do it soon,” he told this newspaper in statements.

“I think that the rigor in the health field and the prevention of new infections should be combined with a scaled opening of economic activities,” explains Amor after learning of the decision of the Pedro Sánchez government to deny this Friday the Madrid’s community to go from Phase 0 of de-escalation to Phase 1.

The losses for this group will be numerous. As calculated by the president of the ATA Federation, for each week in which Madrid does not go from Phase 0 to Phase 1, the self-employed will lose an additional 300 million euros. So far, Madrid’s self-employed have already lost around 2,500 million, according to the calculations handled by this employer association integrated within the CEOE, to which should be added these additional 300 million losses for each week in which Madrid continues in Phase 0 and do not go to Phase 1.

In the Phase 0 of de-escalation towards the “new normal”, the self-employed only serve clients by appointment, which had made many businesses decide not to open because the cost was going to be much higher than the income they were going to achieve.

In the Phase 1For example, the hospitality would cease to be able to serve only orders and could open the terraces. Businesses with less than 400 square meters can also open in Phase 1 with a capacity limit of 30%, which would reduce the large losses that businesses are already facing. Everything indicates that the blow to the Madrid economy of Sánchez’s decision, who advanced the vice president Pablo Iglesias first thing in the morning, will be very remarkable.