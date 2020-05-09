The phase 1 opening in Spain it has raised a lot of controversy over the decision to leave Madrid, after his request for advancement, without the possibility of continuing the de-escalation. Among the measures that will be implemented in some areas of Spain from May 11, it is included the possibility that tennis clubs reopen their facilities, allowing professionals to resume training.

However, Rafa Nadal will be one of the few who will benefit of phase 1 of the de-escalation plan devised by the Government of Pedro Sánchez, since the Balearic Islands, where he resides, do meet the conditions to continue advancing. The manacorense has exercised during the confinement not to lose the form, but he will return legally to their academy, the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar, and start the countdown to the return of the competition with his team.

This privilege, however, will have to wait for other tennis players in the Navy, whose regions have not been included in those that go through the phase in Spain. Fernando Verdasco or Feliciano López, in Madrid, they saw how at the last minute they were deprived of returning to the training courts, something similar to what happens with Pablo Carreño and other tennis players living in Barcelona, ​​or Roberto Bautista, who is currently in his native Castellón.

Djokovic doesn’t have permission either

It is also waiting for the government’s ok a Novak Djokovic who has passed the quarantine in Marbella, where Phase 1 has not been activated for May 11 either. The world number one has already exercised at the Puente Romano Tennis Club before the authorities specified that he could not use the tennis court at that time, and he points to members of the Navy who, unlike Nadal They must wait to return to track training for at least one more week.