Pedro Sánchez will receive the Olympic delegation before leaving for Tokyo

07/15/2021 at 6:17 PM CEST

The president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will receive on Friday, in the Gardens of the Palacio de la Moncloa, members of the Spanish team that will participate in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Pedro Sánchez will have a meeting with the athletes who will come to Japan in the next few days to compete in the Games that will begin on Friday, July 23 and end on Sunday, August 8.

The Spanish Olympic team that will compete in the competition is made up of 321 athletes. Some of them have already left for Tokyo.

Among them, the players of the men’s soccer team are already in Japan, who will play a friendly in Kobe against the local team from Japan.