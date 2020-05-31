13:26 GALICIA | The number of active cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Galicia has dropped to 732, which is 17 less than this Saturday, while the cured patients have increased to 9,958, which means 22 more than last day.

13:18 PABLO CASADO | The PP president, Pablo Casado, recalled this Sunday the “unfair” censure motion that two years ago ended the ‘popular’ government of Mariano Rajoy and brought the socialist Pedro Sánchez to power.

13:10 RAILWAY | The president and first shareholder of Ferrovial, Rafael del Pino, believes that the alarm state should not be extended any longer in the country, considering that it constitutes “an obstacle to economic recovery”.

13:01 BANKS | Most of the Spanish banks will advance the payment of the unemployment benefits to your clients, making payment throughout this week, when it was usual for it to be made on the 10th of each month.

12:52 ANDALUSIA | Andalusia falls for the first time since the peak of the pandemic of the 100 hospitalized due to Covid-19 coronavirus and none of the eight provinces exceeds 25 patients admitted with this disease.

12:44 PAGE | The President of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, has advanced his intention to establish every May 31 as an anniversary not only to celebrate the Day of the Region, but also to have special dedication to all the heroes who from different areas They have fought on the front line during this health crisis.

12:35 PSOE | The PSOE wants the Congress of Deputies to recognize and appreciate the work of the science sector that has collaborated with its work in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

12:26 PNV | The PNV spokesman in the Congress of Deputies, Aitor Esteban, has considered “Very positive” the agreement reached with the Government of Pedro Sánchez by which the jeltzales will vote yes to the extension of the state of alarm, since it will mean that the Basque Country and Navarra will regain “absolute control” in the de-escalation process, and their presidents, Iñigo Urkullu and María Chivite, respectively, will adopt “unilaterally the decisions »to manage it. “Restore the full powers of our institutions,” he said.

12:18 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, will appear this Sunday from 2:00 p.m. at a press conference at the end of the videoconference with the presidents of the Autonomous Communities, to whom he has already informed that he is going to request this week the sixth and last extension to the state of alarm, for which he already has the necessary supports, after agreeing with the ERC and PNV.

12:10 MADRID ACCIDENTS | The number of traffic accidents in which bicycles are involved It has increased in Madrid since Monday, with the arrival of phase 1, before the return of thousands of vehicles to the streets, which have to coexist with the increase in cyclists that the capital has welcomed since the start of the de-escalation process.

12:02 IMMIGRATION | The Government anticipates that the migratory pressure from the countries of the southern neighborhood of the European Union (EU) will increase as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. As argued by the Executive, “it is foreseeable” that in these countries “There is a rapid increase” in infections by COVID-19, taking into account “the presence of significant demographic concentrations and the extreme weakness of public health systems” of many of them.

11:54 G7 | The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has announced that he will postpone until September, at the earliest, the G-7 summit in Washington D.C. to accommodate a group of countries more representative of the current economic situation, as explained.

11:45 CATALONIA | Catalonia will begin to to open this Monday schools and institutes in territories in Phase 1 of the de-escalation due to the coronavirus, for non-teaching activities and small groups in the change of stage courses, reception in the children’s stage and with personalized tutoring for students who require it, always voluntary.

11:36 TORRA | The President of the Generalitat, Quim Torra, conveys to Pedro Sánchez his opposition to the extension of the state of alarm, which the Central Executive has agreed with ERC, “Out of respect” for the Catalan administration and “in defense of the competences of all the Ministry of the Government”.

11:28 MOBILE | Spanish users have increased 2 hours and 18 minutes the daily use of his mobile phone during confinement compared to periods prior to the coronavirus, according to a study by the mobile phone company Wiko.

11:19 MONTERO | Government spokesperson and Finance Minister, María Jesús Montero, affirms that “the main weakness or self-criticism” of the Executive in managing the coronavirus pandemic has been “not having been able to convince the PP that he should support us and that this was not the time for the partisan struggle ».

11:10 BALMIS | The number of soldiers deployed in the Balmis operation has experienced a decline this Sunday, with 459 troops who will carry out support tasks and disinfection in 17 locations in Madrid, Toledo, Avila and Salamanca, while preparing to withdraw from various health centers throughout Spain.

11:01 ARAGONÈS | The Vice President of the Govern and national coordinator of ERC, Pere Aragonès, has defended the agreement of abstention of the republicans with the Government on the sixth extension of the state of alarm and stressed that “it is not an agreement between governments”, after the President of the Generalitat, Quim Torra, said he did not feel linked to it.

10:53 RENFE | Renfe calculates that its AVE trains could bar steal ’, at least temporarily, until 3.4 million travelers to the plane on domestic routes Given the conditions with which air transport must operate to adapt to prevention and security measures due to the health crisis.

10:45 PEDRO SÁNCHEZ | Pedro Sánchez communicates to the regional presidents during the videoconference that will request a sixth extension of the alarm status. The president says that experts have recommended that the government limit mobility until June 21, and that “caution prevail.”

10:37 RUSSIA | The Russian Government has confirmed this Sunday that the country has exceeded the threshold of 400,000 coronavirus infections after registering 9,268 cases in the last hours, up to 405,843 affected.

10:28 DEMONSTRATION | Thousands of people have gathered this Saturday in front of Civil Guard barracks in various cities in Spain to express their support for a body that has been denigrated this week by the Sánchez government and especially by the minister who must watch over its agents and commanders, Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

10:19 MADRID | The Regulated Parking Service (SER) of the capital will be operational again this Monday after its temporary suspension as a result of the coronavirus as a measure to favor the parking of health personnel as well as relatives of those admitted by Covid-19.

10:10 MOROCCO | The Moroccan government recommended restricting large protests and mass events due to the risk of coronavirus in a statement released on March 2. However, five days after and on the eve of the massive demonstration on March 8 in Madrid, the director of the Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES) and technical spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Fernando Simón, saw no problem in that her son went to the ideological feminist march which brought together more than 120,000 people in the center of Madrid.

10:02 GERMANY | The number of daily coronavirus infections and deaths in Germany has decreased significantly in the last hours after confirming 268 cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the latest balance published this Sunday by the Robert Koch Institute, the German government agency in charge of monitoring infectious diseases.

09:54 STATUS OF ALARM | Relations were so touched that few were risking a euro so that the Government and Republican Esquerra (ERC) could agree to support the sixth extension of the state of alarm. The news has caught everyone by surprise, especially the formation of Quim Torra, who rejects that they have tried matters that concern his Govern without him knowing anything. The agreement has displaced the Catalan and national political table in a new maneuver of the variable geometry of Moncloa.

09:45 SELF-EMPLOYED | A total of 168,205 jobs that were “under the umbrella” of the self-employed have been lost during the first quarter, 14.4% less, according to a study carried out by the National Federation of Self-Employed Workers Associations (ATA).

09:37 DEMONSTRATION | A new protest has flooded the Spanish capital of Spain with umbrellas. Hundreds of citizens have returned to meet this Saturday in the Plaza Nueva in Seville to protest against Pedro Sánchez, although this time it has been in a much more original way. Clad in umbrellas with the national ensign, in deep silence and parading in single file through the streets of Seville.

09:28 COLOMBIA | The Colombian Ministry of Health has confirmed 1,548 new cases of coronavirus in the country, which is why the total number of infections has risen to 28,236. In the last 24 hours, the Colombian authorities have registered 37 more deaths due to COVID-19 and the total number of deaths in the country has increased to 890.

09:19 STATUS OF ALARM | Pedro Sánchez has agreed new concessions to the Generalitat in exchange for the abstention of ERC to approve the sixth extension of the state of alarm. As a result of this agreement, the Executive of Quim Torra will be able to directly manage the reconstruction fund funded by the European Union and the minimum vital income promoted by Vice President Pablo Iglesias as a great propaganda operation.

09:10 OVERALL BALANCE | The new coronavirus pandemic originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan has already crossed the threshold of six million infections and is about to reach 370,000 fatalities with the United States and Brazil at the head by number of infections, total and daily, according to the latest balance from Johns Hopkins University.

09:01 CARRIERS | Carriers are an essential part of the supply chain and this has been confirmed by the coronavirus crisis, since the state of alarm was proclaimed on March 14. A situation that has highlighted the efficiency and competitiveness of Spanish logistics companies, which have guaranteed the proper functioning of the supply chain, ensuring supply to all Spanish households in a complex scenario.

08:53 CONTAGIO | The spread of coronavirus in patients who have had an operation increases the risk of death, according to an international study published by the research network CovidSurg Collaborative in the specialized journal ‘The Lancet’.

08:45 GOVERNMENT ASSIGNMENTS | The Pedro Sánchez government has had to close its mouth and bite its tongue many times over the past few weeks. Despite insistently defending that the declaration of alarm status It was a measure “to save lives” and he was not going to market or do politics with it, the truth is that, as in everything, reality belies the words of the Executive. Because there have been cessions of the Government in the midst of a pandemic such as the ERTE, the labor reform and giving the Basque Country more powers, for example.

08:38 CHINA BALANCE SHEET | The Chinese Ministry of Health has reported that registered two new imported coronavirus cases from abroad in Shandong province and has not reported any positive local transmission. With these two new cases, the total number of positives in the Asian country has risen to 83,001, while no more deaths have been confirmed, so the number of deceased has remained at 4,634.

08:30 STATUS OF ALARM | There will be a sixth extension of the alarm state. Pedro Sánchez already has enough support thanks to the PNV and Esquerra Republicana. The Prime Minister gives in to the separatists and will also allow them manage your minimum vital income, just like with Basque nationalists. This is in addition to the allocation to Catalonia of the European reconstruction fund that Brussels will deliver to Spain.

Good Morning. We started the day today with the news that Pedro Sánchez will get ahead a new extension of the alarm state, the sixth and supposedly last, after reaching an agreement with the separatists of the ERC and the PNV. Today precisely the Prime Minister has a new videoconference with the regional presidents where the request will be conveyed to them and he will appear around 2:00 p.m. to report the news.