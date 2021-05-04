Pedro Sánchez votes amid whistles and applause

The president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, in the middle of a cross of boos and applause After casting his vote for the elections to the Madrid Assembly, he has called to participate in these elections.

Sánchez has gone to his electoral college located in the Volturno Cultural Center in the town of Pozuelo de Alarcón, and at the entrance he has been received with boos and some insults that have been responded with applause and voices of “president, president” by socialist sympathizers.

“Traitor” or “bilduetarra” have been some of the reproaches that several citizens who were in the electoral college have thrown at him.

After voting, he has made a statement abroad of just over two minutes that has been accompanied by new boos and incessant shouts of “out, out” that the president’s supporters have tried to cover with more applause.

“Voting is safe”

The Chief Executive has appealed for participation because he has said that the government that comes out of the polls needs the maximum possible democratic support.

He highlighted that the protocols due to the pandemic are working during election day and “voting is safe”, so it has encouraged to go to the polls to advance rights and freedoms.

Sánchez has made reference to the pandemic situation that Spain continues to face and the vaccination process that the Government is promoting, at which point he stressed that, despite the noise that accompanied his intervention, he wanted to highlight the milestone of having reached five million people vaccinated with the full regimen.

“It is very good news. We are on target to achieve 70 percent of vaccinated at the end of the summer “, has added