Maximum solemnity in Moncloa. The Government of Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias has flocked to the signing with the social agents of the agreement reached on Thursday night for the extension until June 30 of the ERTE by force majeure, an act that lasted two minutes and in which there were no statements.

Until three ministers, two vice-presidents and Sánchez himself have come to the signing of this agreement. There were more government representatives, six, that of the social partners, four: the CEOE and Cepyme presidents, Antonio Garamendi and Gerardo Cuerva, respectively, and those of UGT and CC.OO., Pepe Álvarez and Unai Sordo.

On the part of the Government, the Minister of Inclusion and Social Security, in the solemn act of signing in Moncloa, José Luis Escrivá, the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Diaz, and that of the Treasury, Maria Jesus Montero. In addition, the Vice President of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, the Social Economy, Pablo Iglesias, and the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez. Four from the PSOE and two from Podemos.

The signing ceremony has been broadcast by the Moncloa channel and all the ministers have entered the room one by one. First, Escrivá, then Díaz, Montero and Calviño behind and, finally, Pablo Iglesias before the four representatives of the social agents. The president, the last.

On the part of the Government, only Sánchez has had to sign the document so the presence of the other ministers and vice presidents was not essential. Also, it has only lasted two minutes and there has been no statement from anyone. Just the signature and the photo.

Vice President Iglesias, in addition to not missing the photo, has launched a message on a social network: «I want to thank the unions and employers for the enormous responsibility, the high-mindedness and the ability they have shown to put interest ahead general”.

This act of signing the agreement supposes the one month postponement, until June 30, of the ERTE due to force majeure. The agreement was reached on Thursday night and was confirmed by the social agents at their respective assemblies on Friday morning.