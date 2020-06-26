The President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, continues to receive no response from the Government of Pedro Sánchez to their concern about the lack of security measures against the coronavirus at the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport.

In signing a collaboration agreement on fire with Castilla-La Mancha and Castilla y León, in San Martín de Valdeiglesias, the Madrid leader has indicated that “like everyone else, the airfield is something that worries them” for weeks »and has remarked that the problems with the virus in Madrid started there.

“We have asked to sit down with the Government of Spain so that in a loyal way the two administrations could throw us back the management of the airport and the health policy once people enter as tourists or in any way in the Community”, he declared, before the media.

At this point, he has transferred that he has not received a “response” and therefore the Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, has transferred him to the minister, Salvador Illa, “A series of proposals” so that protocols can be established that give “more confidence than at present”. According to the president, the people who are entering Barajas may not know that they are infected.

Ayuso has remarked that they still think that we must act “Jointly”. As for his measures, he has defended that they are finalizing the pandemic hospital near the airport, expanding PCR and ICU beds. “If we return to contagion all this will have been in vain,” he said.

Unfeasible plan

As the Government of Pedro Sánchez now claims that the plan Isabel Díaz Ayuso Requiring a PCR test from travelers arriving at Barajas airport is not feasible because it has been requested out of time. But the truth is that the president of the Community of Madrid officially requested the implementation of the Barajas Plan on four occasions.

He did it May 24 and 31. And on June 7 and 14, coinciding with the videoconferences of regional presidents in which Pedro Sánchez is present.

In other words: the President knows first-hand that, indeed, the Community of Madrid has been requesting those controls for a month. And the Government takes another month, ignoring the warnings.

The Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid has repeatedly demanded more controls at Madrid Bajaras Adolfo Suárez International Airport.

Within the framework of the Interterritorial Council of the Ministry of Health, the Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso has insisted at every meeting since May 24 in its “concern” about the possibility of an outbreak imported from abroad to allow, without sufficient controls, the entry of infected people through the Barajas airport.

Primary controls

Sources from the Government of Madrid consulted by OKDIARIO have confirmed that, not only have they warned in those meetings, but they have also transferred to the Department of Salvador Illa that “the primary controls proposed by the Ministry are insufficient”.

Thus, the Community of Madrid has consistently reiterated its request for the central government to try to establish “controls on travelers at origin, when taking the flight, by means of a negative test certificate”. Specifically, with a PCR.

In addition, the Community has defended in those meetings that this PCR test requirement does not have to deter tourism, because Spain needs recover credibility as a safe country for the purposes of the virus and that requirement would give tranquility to the tourists themselves. For this reason, Madrid has not stopped requesting that the Sánchez government request the PCRs.

More ideas have been brought in at these meetings. Another one was that the telephone operators send the traveler an SMS on their mobile phone in different languages ​​with the contact numbers of the health services of the autonomous communities, so that they immediately contact them if they have symptoms.