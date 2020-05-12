The Spanish have already had enough of the saucepans from the balconies. This Monday, hundreds of people at different points have already taken to the streets to protest against the social communist government of Pedro Sánchez. To the shout of “Sanchez resignation” !!! and “Freedom, freedom” !!! They have shown their rejection of the decisions that Sánchez and Iglesias have been making during the coronavirus crisis.

Managing the coronavirus health crisis and the consequences this will have for the economy are the two axes that have filled the patience of the Spanish. On the one hand, seeing how different territories emerge from confinement at different speeds, according to the phases designed by the Ministry of Health and with criteria, in some cases, opaque, have already caused the citizens to become fed up.

On the other hand, the economic situation, with millions of Spaniards suffering the ravages of unemployment and with unflattering prospects, means that the self-employed, unemployed, entrepreneurs and, in general, most of the productive fabric have exhausted their patience.

This Monday the protest was reproduced again in the Calle Núñez de Balboa in Madrid, in the heart of the Salamanca district, after this Sunday many residents have come out onto the balconies ‘armed’ with saucepans to demand the resignation of Pedro Sánchez and your government.

The difference is that this time more people have come down to protest on the street. Citizens wearing Spanish flags, armed with saucepans and, in general, with any instrument capable of making a deafening noise, have turned the street into an anti-government demonstration again.

One of the Twitter messages said this Sunday: «Calle de Núñez de Balboa, this afternoon. The casserole has been rising in pitch over the days. People walk around with masks and keeping their distance, but the tone against the #GovernmentDimision begins to rise. And it won’t come down. And according to the images that have been produced today, it has not gone down. Of course, while on Sunday the Police, who blocked several streets and carried out identifications, made an appearance on Monday, there has been no police presence and hundreds of people were concentrated in the middle of the street. Once the protest ended, everyone has returned to their homes without major indicia.

Another point where the protest has been reproduced has been in the heart of Pinar de Chamartín, in the north of the capital. There the people who were walking or doing sports have stopped and have started shouting slogans against the Government while the Spanish anthem could be heard from the balconies.