Reactions to the death of Michael Robinson they number in the thousands and come from all spheres. Soccer players, clubs, fans, colleagues … Also from the world of politics. The Prime Minister himself wanted to show his condolences after the death of the Briton by posting a message on his social networks, specifically on his official Twitter profile, but what he perhaps did not expect Pedro Sánchez is that they were pouring out answers asking him to also express his condolences for the thousands of deaths due to coronavirus.

«He accompanied us on thousands of football afternoons and told us incredible stories, he showed us life beyond sport. Thanks, Michael Robinson. Miss you. You’ll never walk alone », wrote the Prime Minister and Secretary General of the PSOE in his personal account. What perhaps he did not expect is that hundreds of users, without reprimanding his regret at the death of the Briton, asked him for explanations about the shortage of memories of the thousands of victims of the coronavirus in Spain.

What a DEP. But I don’t know if you have noticed that in Spain more than 30,000 people have died and I have not seen you give condolences or have any details with the deceased and their families. Decree national mourning and put the flags in official mourning. A minute of daily silence », answered one of the users. “Do the victims of Covid-19 not deserve to be honored?” Commented another in response to Sánchez’s tweet. And so a multitude of responses more than reproached the President for not remembering and regretting the deaths from coronavirus.

