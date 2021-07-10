Pedro Sánchez revolutionizes the Government by removing several heavyweights

Pedro Sánchez, Carmen Calvo and Pedro Duque (Sources: . and .)

Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government, remodels the Executive to face the second part of the legislature without internal gaps, after a crisis that was advanced by Cadena SER. Sanchez’s heavy weights and trusted people like Pedro Duque and Carmen Calvo are left out. On the other hand, United We can remain oblivious to the changes.

Some of the changes have already leaked out early in the morning. The most famous is the goodbye of Carmen Calvo, advanced by El País, who will leave her position as first vice president in the hands of Nadia Calviño. Thus, the second vice presidency will be held by Yolanda Díaz, while the third will be for Teresa Ribera.

The newspaper also echoes the dismissal of Pedro Duque, one of the bastions that led Pedro Sánchez to victory in the last elections. The astronaut ceases to be Minister of Science and Innovation and will cease to be part of the Government. Your position will be filled by Diana morant, until today Mayor of Gandía and General Secretary of the Socialist Party of the Valencian Country (PSPV), a position she holds since 2014. She has been mired in politics since 2011 and was a deputy of the Valencia Provincial Council between 2015 and 2017. She is a telecommunications engineer by the Polytechnic university of Valencia.

Carmen Calvo and Pedro Duque at the award ceremony of the Medals of Merit in Research and University Education at the CSIC. July 27, 2020 (Photo: Óscar González / NurPhoto via .)

The until now secretary general of the presidency Félix Bolaños, will be the head of the Ministry of the Presidency, Relations with the Courts and Democratic Memory.

Also, the President of the Government decides to do without Iván Redondo as chief of staff, position he will occupy Oscar Lopez, according to the SER’s exclusive account. Sánchez relieves his main adviser, the man with the most power within La Moncloa and who has not separated from him since the PSOE primaries.

Redondo had acquired more powers than in the motion of censure, being present at the CNI and having the Secretary of State for Communication. His internal dispute with Vice President Calvo was known, perhaps something that could have hurt both of them.

Other information from El País diffuses the cessation of Arancha Gómez Laya as Foreign Minister, European Union and Cooperation. His replacement will be José Manuel Albares, until today ambassador in Paris.

The figure of Gómez Laya has been especially marked by the crisis with Morocco. Sánchez recruited her from the executive management of the International Trade Center without being a socialist militant.

Arancha González Laya during a joint press conference with Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva, in Lisbon on September 18, 2020. (AP Photo / Armando Franca)

The Ministry of Justice also suffers the internal revolution. Juan Carlos Campo leaves the portfolio, as reported by the SER, after a tough process that has concluded in the granting of pardons to the nine convicted by the procés sentence. Instead enter the scene Pilar Llop, until now president of the Senate, an expert judge in gender violence who joined the Government last January, after Sánchez’s second inauguration. The Upper House, therefore, will have to elect a new president.

On Culture there are also transformations. As confirmed by El País, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes leaves the Government. Your substitute will be Miquel Iceta, Sánchez’s henchman who he moves but does not stop It goes from Territorial Policy and Public Administration to this new role.

In this sense, the piece that refreshes the Executive is Isabel rodriguez, who will leave the Puertollano (Ciudad Real) mayor’s office to occupy the position of Minister of Territorial Policy and spokesperson for the Government of Spain. So that, María Jesús Montero is left out of the Executive.

Another heavy weight that falls is Isabel Celaá, until today Minister of Education and Vocational Training, who during her mandate has been surrounded by controversy over her education law, against which the PP promoted several protests in the streets. She will be replaced by Pilar Alegría, until now a government delegate in Aragon.

Isabel Celaa during a press conference after the Council of Ministers on June 15, in La Moncloa. (Photo: EUROPA PRESS / O.CAÑAS.POOL via .)

Another surprising variation in restructuring is the José Luis Ábalos march, Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, who even leaves the Organization Secretariat of the PSOE. Sánchez’s new bet for the position is Raquel Sánchez, mayor of Gavá, with a view to a more ecological accent.

For its part, United we can He has negotiated with Sánchez and some aspects of the remodeling of the Government, reaching the conclusion that it will not affect any of the five ministries of the purple party or their powers.

The only position in the formation over which rumors of change flew over was Consumption, after the disavowal of Sánchez to Alberto Garzon in relation to its campaign to reduce meat consumption.

Therefore, the five ministries that will continue to correspond to United We Can, in addition to the third vice presidency and Labor led by Yolanda Díaz and the Department of Consumption led by Garzón, are those of Equality (Irene Montero), Social Rights (Ione Belarra) and Universities (Manuel Castells).

Pedro Sánchez during his appearance at La Moncloa to announce the remodeling in the Government. .

The Prime Minister values ​​this internal revolution as a generational change – it reduces the average age of its ministers from 55 to 50 years – and a greater presence of women, which now occupy 63% of the portfolios, compared to the previous 54%.

During his appearance in Moncloa, he highlighted that Spain is once again a benchmark in gender equality and the incorporation of profiles from municipal politics.

“From today the Government of the recovery begins “, has sentenced.

In this way, the new Government of Pedro Sánchez looks like this after the remodeling of his cabinet:

– President: Pedro Sanchez (PSOE).

– First Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation: Nadia calviño (PSOE).

– Second Vice President and Minister of Labor and Social Economy: Yolanda Diaz (UP).

– Third Vice President and Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge: Teresa Ribera (PSOE).

– Minister of the Presidency, Relations with the Courts and Democratic Memory: Felix Bolaños (PSOE).

– Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation: Jose Luis Albares (PSOE).

– Minister of Justice: Pilar Llop (PSOE).

– Minister of Defense: Margaret Robles (PSOE).

– Minister of Finance: Maria Jesus Montero (PSOE).

– Minister of the Interior: Fernando Grande-Marlaska (PSOE).

– Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda: Rachel Sanchez (PSOE).

– Minister of Education and Vocational Training: Pilar Alegria (PSOE).

– Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism: Reyes Maroto (PSOE).

– Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food: Luis Planas (PSOE).

– Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function and spokesperson: Isabel rodriguez (PSOE).

– Minister of Culture and Sports: Miquel Iceta (PSOE).

– Minister of Health: Carolina Darias (PSOE).

– Minister of Social Rights and Agenda 2030: Ione Belarra (UP).

– Minister of Science and Innovation: Diana morant (PSOE).

– Minister of Equality: Irene Montero (UP).

– Minister of Consumption: Alberto Garzon (UP).

– Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration: Jose Luis Escrivá (PSOE).

– Minister of Universities: Manuel Castells (UP).

