Pedro Sánchez reveals what he is talking about now with Pablo Iglesias

Pedro Sánchez has granted an interview this Monday to Àngels Barceló and Josep Cuní on Cadena SER in which he has made an extensive review of current affairs in Spain.

The President of the Government has spoken of the situation of the pandemic in Spain, of the pardons to the imprisoned Catalan politicians (with a jibe at Aznar included) and even of Pablo Iglesias.

Almost at the end of the interview, Barceló asked Sánchez if he maintains contact with the former leader of United We Can and former vice president of the coalition government after he left politics 50 days ago.

“Yeah, well, I recently spoke to him. It is true that it was a few weeks ago … ”, the president began by saying.

“Politics? From series? ”, Barceló wanted to know.

“No man, politics, yes. I speak with him, not on a regular basis but I do speak with him and, of course, in short, in these arduous months that we have had in the coalition government and especially as a result of the management of the pandemic, since we have maintained and continue a cordial relationship “, has sentenced the chief executive.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE