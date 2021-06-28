Pedro Sánchez responds to Aznar’s controversial phrase by giving right where it hurts the most

Àngels Barceló and Josep Cuní have interviewed Pedro Sánchez on Cadena SER this Monday. The President of the Government has responded directly to the criticisms of José María Aznar a few days ago.

Regarding the pardons to the imprisoned Catalan politicians, the former president pointed out that after the words of support for this measure from the Church and from the businessmen that it was necessary to “aim and not forget.”

Sánchez has responded forcefully to this: “Mr. Aznar does little justice to himself. There are political personalities who are devoured by their own characters. It must be remembered that Aznar won the elections in 1996 invoking Manuel Azaña, president of the Republic, making pacts with nationalism, both Basque and Catalan and, later, he transfigured, he mutated into something completely different ”.

The president has pointed out that Aznar “claims a figure that is not such” in terms of “his historical contribution and the Spanish right in its understanding with peripheral nationalism”: “That has been lost, that has been broken. And now we are seeing a completely distorted figure of what Aznar represented in that first legislature ”.

According to Pedro Sánchez, what Aznar should do is “apologize for putting Spain into an unjust war, such as the Iraq war, and be more just with Spanish democracy.”

“It cannot be said that the PSOE has won the elections due to the 11-M attack or with a motion of censure with political groups which he considers to have no legitimacy. Legitimacy is decided by the Spanish with the meaning of their vote ”, he stated. …

