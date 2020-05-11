Hunger comes to Spain ruled by Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias. Hundreds of residents of the Madrid neighborhood of Aluche in Carabanchel do queues for hours to get bags of food. The video of a neighbor walking the meters and meters of queue this weekend has run on social networks like gunpowder. This man recognized that the scene, which occurs every week, reminds you of the misera and the ruin of Venezuela under the Government of Nicolás Maduro. Some of the people in need arrive at four in the morning to the line and pass waiting up to seven hours to receive aid.

Residents of the area point to OKDIARIO’s microphones that the crisis is here to stay and will be tougher than in 2008 by the obligation to be confined.

Rice, pasta, milk, sugar, oil … Every week they are delivered 600 bags of food of first necessity to these people with low economic resources after registering in a database to keep track.

“What the government has done has been late and wrong,” says a neighbor in relation to government errors such as the inability to buy reliable diagnostic tests, respirators or medical supplies to protect doctors and nurses. “There were data and they acted late, everyone says so”adds a middle-aged neighbor.

“The government should have given more explanations », Another younger carabanchelero is ugly, alluding to the lack of transparency when making decisions. “You could do things better,” says another Madrid native with resignation.

Given the government’s inaction, donations have covered the needs. The faces of the crisis are very diverse. According to the Madrid City Council, until 22,000 neighbors have asked for help for the first time to social services after the Covid-19 crisis in the city. The hardships cross people of all nationalities, ages and social conditions, they point out.

The Municipal Board of the Carabanchel district highlights that they have made a cultural center available for volunteers to store products and have started three emergency contracts for 800,000 euros in total to alleviate the food crisis.

A member of the association managing donations.

Neighbors have been with this initiative for three weeks and the number of those in need is increasing. “We are neighbors taking care of each other who have reacted to the emergency situation, I wish it hadn’t been necessary. We should not do this, “they conclude.