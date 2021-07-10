Pedro Sánchez remodels his Government today

Government (Photo: Europa Press News via .)

Change in Government! The president, Pedro Sánchez, is going to undertake this Saturday a broad remodeling of his Executive, as exclusively advanced by Cadena Ser, to give a boost to economic and social recovery.

According to sources from Unidas Podemos to El HuffPost, Sánchez and the third vice president, Yolanda Díaz, negotiated the change this Friday, which will not affect the portfolios of Unidos Podemos.

Díaz will continue as third vice president.

Sánchez has already started the meetings with the outgoing ministers, reports the Ser, which details that the entire Government will foreseeably have configured this Saturday.

The new Executive, in which the female weight will be reinforced, will incorporate younger figures and will have profiles from municipal action. The new members will take up their positions this Monday and, already on Tuesday, they will go to the Council of Ministers.

A boost to the legislature

Sources from the Government a la Ser explain: Once the hardest part of the pandemic has been overcome, Sánchez forms the Government of recovery for, in the 30 months remaining in the Legislature, to deploy the social, digital, feminist and green agenda that has already been drawn up in his inauguration speech and that he was barely able to launch due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

The President of the Government has designed the new Executive with the vocation of managing “a fair recovery with progressive policies and close management,” according to sources.

The idea is that the ministers take office this Monday and already go to the Council of Ministers on Tuesday.

The president had been thinking for a long time to give his government a boost in the face of the second part of the legislature, with the polls giving the PP as the winner, and with the idea of ​​facing this phase with the vaccination from strength to strength and the arrival of the European funds.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE