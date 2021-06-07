“Pedro Sánchez is going to do a lot for the pacification of Catalonia”

Zapatero, in an act (Photo: Europa Press News via Europa Press via .)

“Today Spanish democracy wins again.” José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero is clear about his opinion after Oriol Junqueras’ letter rejecting the unilateral path to Catalan independence. For the former president, the testimony of the Catalan politician “has transcendent importance and has no turning back.” “It gives us hope after four years of maximum severity.”

Zapatero wanted to underline, in an interview with Cadena SER, that the “response of the ERC leader” has even come before Pedro Sánchez announces the pardons, and is only an example that the policy of dialogue, of the approach, it is the way ”.

The pardons have articulated a good part of their confessions. “Pedro Sánchez’s policy of convictions gives results. He is going to do a lot for the pacification of Catalonia ”, he continued about his socialist ‘successor’, whom he says to advise without being asked. Zapatero has assured “not to know of any conflict that does not require risky and courageous decisions.” “Doing nothing, as in 2012-2014 has led us to an unwanted situation,” he said in reference to the attitude of his former opponent Mariano Rajoy.

For the one who was president from 2004 to 2011, “in the Central Government-Catalonia Dialogue Table the unity of Spain will not be at stake; at some point you have to ask for respect for the Constitution and the institutions ”.

I believe that the pardons will be one of the moments that will be remembered during this mandate of President Pedro Sánchez José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero

Ask for time, yes. “The pardon path, very successful, has opened an expectation that we did not have two months ago, but this will take time and should begin by analyzing what has happened since the ruling of the Statute. “I think the time …

