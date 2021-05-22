Pedro Sánchez gives something to talk about with his message as soon as Eurovision starts

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, presents the recovery plan. (Photo: Emilio Naranjo / EFE)

Eurovision is back. After a year of hiatus, the most famous song festival in the world returns in style.

From Rotterdam (Netherlands) to Europe and the world, the gala began on TVE with a beautiful message addressed to all the thousands of victims that the pandemic has left in the world.

On Twitter, tens of thousands of Eurofans have joined the conversation on the occasion of the festival. But without a doubt, one of those messages that has had the most impact on the blue bird social network has been that of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez.

The leader of the PSOE wanted to send a message of support to Blas Cantó, Spanish representative, who will challenge luck by acting in position number 13.

“After a year of hiatus due to the pandemic, #Eurovision is back today. A unique appointment that fosters unity between countries and shows how music is an essential part of our culture. Good luck to @BlasCanto, who will represent Spain, with a song full of hope, ”Sánchez wrote.

