The blow from the closure of Nissan in Barcelona, ​​not unexpectedly, is less painful and damaging for the automotive and component industry in Spain. Catches the country with the changed foot in front of competitors like France and Germany, which in themselves have more strength than Spain since PSA and Renault are French firms and Volkswagen and Daimler are German. In some cases, as in France, the State itself is a reference shareholder.

Currently, the Secretary of State for Industry, Raúl Blanco, is in talks with the four employers in the sector -Anfac, for manufacturers; Faconauto for official dealers; Ganvam for unofficial dealers and workshops; and Anierac for the components sector – to approve an aid plan, but it has not been approved yet. Industry Minister Reyes Maroto insists on indicating in her public statements that it will be approved, but without giving dates or figures.

The automotive sector must emerge strengthened from this health crisis. We are working on an ambitious package of measures and investments to support this sector and the auxiliary industry. 🏛️ @MarotoReyes # NadieSeQuedaAtrás pic.twitter.com/lndL6buaer – PSOE (@PSOE) May 27, 2020

Meanwhile, France has already announced 8,000 million euros for its automobile sector -1,000 of them, to incentivize vehicle purchases-, and Germany is about to approve a aid of 2,500 million that would come for the acquisition of new vehicles and scrapping of old ones and will be implemented in June.

With more strength Emmanuel Macron, which seems to bet all by the sector, and firmly Angela Merkel, both European leaders seem to be many blocks ahead of Spain, where Pedro Sánchez has reaped a resounding failure in his attempt to keep Nissan in Barcelona.

Purchase aids

The fact that Spain does not have the decision centers here, something that is always regretted by the managers of industries such as the auxiliary (where Spain does have large national companies, such as Antolin, Gestamp or CIE Automotive) It is added that in recent months precious time has been lost to seduce the Japanese, and other car manufacturers with factories installed in Spain, that this was a country committed to the industry.

For example, many members of the automobile sector and managers such as Francisco Riberas (Gestamp) have had enough of asking for the approval of an aid plan for the purchase of a car “With technological neutrality”, a very important nuance. In other words, do not penalize diesel or gasoline cars, which are the majority of those made in Spain. The reason: the Spanish industry is not a leader in the production of electric vehicles. France wants to build a million electric cars in no time. In other words, it would not make sense to send a message to subsidize only the purchase of electric cars in Spain, which are not manufactured in the country.

Diesel tax

But in addition to not establishing a clear aid program, which could be approved in the coming days since it has been in advanced negotiations for weeks, the Government of PSOE and United Podemos has flirted too long with specific taxes on fuels and specifically for diesel , which is precisely the engine that is most widely manufactured in Spain. The parent companies did not like these messages, and they do not seem to have helped either to keep Nissan, which manufactures the Navara diesel in Barcelona.