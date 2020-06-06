The Junta de Andalucía has denounced before OK DAILY that the Pedro Sánchez government has requisitioned at least a million masks to the autonomous community, which “aggravated” the situation: “It caused major difficulties.”

From the Andalusian government recall that the Ministry of Health undertook with the autonomous communities to provide the necessary material to deal with Covid-19. “Among other commitments, which have varied over time, we can point out the constitution of a contingency fund; centralized purchasing; the adoption, as the sole command decreed the state of alarm, of the entire purchase of said material, although later allowed the purchase by the Autonomous Communities«, Sources from the Ministry of Health explain to OK DAILY.

However, «the situation in Andalusia worsens when an order for a million masks that had been made to a company, It is requisitioned by the Ministry of Health before reaching the Warehouses of the Andalusian Health Service. The Ministry referred her to another autonomous community. This unilateral decision caused us major difficulties in our community“, They continue explaining from the Board, where they point out that” all this material was intended to be used in Andalusian public hospitals. ” “The material that the Andalusian Health Service acquired prior to the spread of the pandemic has been decisive for the management of the coronavirus,” they conclude from the Andalusian Government.

The PSOE also asks the Government

The Socialist Group in the Congress of Deputies has registered in the lower house a written question addressed to the central government with which, among other issues, it wants to know if the Executive of Pedro Sánchez “has prevented” the Junta de Andalucía, “at some point”, the acquisition of materials against to the coronavirus as masks or rapid diagnostic tests.

«Has the Government of Spain prevented the Andalusian Government, at any time, from acquiring face masks, goggles, nitrile gloves, disposable and waterproof gowns, jumpsuits, leggings, aprons, sleeve covers and hats since the approval of Royal Decree 463 / 2020, from March 14?«, Is the first of the questions that the PSOE addresses to the Executive in this initiative, consulted by Europa Press.

Similarly, the socialist deputies who subscribe to this battery of questions question the Government if it has “prevented” the Board “at any time from acquiring Invasive Mechanical Ventilation Devices (VMI) and Invasive Ventilators”, as well as rapid tests on coronaviruses , since the approval of the aforementioned decree of March 14, which declared the state of alarm for the management of the health crisis for the first time.

In addition, the socialists ask the Executive if it has “retained or requisitioned any sanitary material acquired by the Junta de Andalucía»Since the approval of the decree of the state of alarm.