Pedro Sánchez encourages participation in the VIII Race against Gender Violence

“More than 1,000 women have been murdered at the hands of their partner or former partner in our country since 2003.” With this shocking fact, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, begins his speech, stressing the importance of continuing to fight against this sexist phenomenon.

Together with the third vice president of the Congress of Deputies, Gloria Elizo; Inés Arrimadas, member of the Congress of Deputies and president of Ciudadanos; the First Vice President of the Government, Carmen Calvo; the government delegate against Gender Violence, Victoria Rosell; Margarita Robles, Minister of Defense; Mabel Lozano, scriptwriter and director of social cinema; Meritxel Batet, president of the Congress of Deputies and Cuca Gamarra, spokesperson for the PP in the Congress of Deputies, the president is one of the well-known faces that support the VIII Race against Gender Violence.

It is not the first time that Pedro Sánchez shows his support, in 2019, the president participated in the race held in the surroundings of the Retiro Park in Madrid. And it reminds us this year of the importance of continuing with the fight: “we cannot allow sexist violence to continue present. We cannot tolerate that more women are murdered just for the fact of being women. Let us act so that they live without fear.”

In addition, this 2021 coincides in time with the celebration of the tenth anniversary of the Istanbul Convention on the prevention and fight against violence against women and domestic violence, chaired by Queen Letizia.