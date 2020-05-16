The health crisis caused by the coronavirus has left all kinds of gestures and images. When large companies donate millions of euros to buy medical equipment, when citizens spontaneously and altruistically start to manufacture material to protect doctors, nurses, wardens … When millions of people already notice the ravages of the economy, affected by unemployment or ERTE, the Prime Minister rules out lowering his salary.

Last May 9, in one of his usual weekend appearances in La Moncloa, the socialist president avoided answering a question asked about whether his government would value reducing the salary of its members and other public positions such as “gesture of solidarity » with people suffering from the economic impact of the epidemic. His annual salary amounts to 84,845 euros.

Sánchez hit a long change and hid in the «triple network » that its Executive has launched, that is to say, its questioned plan to face the effects of the pandemic.

“Really what affects the citizens is that a government like the current one has set up that triple network, for families, workers and companies,” he resolved, ignoring the question.

Higher positions

It should be remembered that the Executive has taken advantage of the state of alarm to incorporate a barrage of senior officials, with the creation of up to 14 new posts distributed among the Consumer Ministries; Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations; Education, Ecological Transition and Work.

Also the Ministry of Social Rights and Agenda 2030, which directs Pablo Iglesias, will hire in the next few weeks three new charges “by finger”.

Sánchez, in this context, has excused himself in measures such as the ICO lines for companies or the proposals for self-employed workers. Finally, it has considered that families have also benefited from the policies of their Government, which systematically ignored the warnings of international organizations to contain the pandemic.

The economic outlook for the coronavirus crisis is disappointing. The European Commission estimates a drop of 9.4% this year. The total volume of unemployed reached 3.8 million in April.