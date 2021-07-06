Pedro Sánchez does it again and gives his honest forecast for Spain-Italy

Pedro Sánchez, president of the Government and sometimes soccer forecaster. He did it with Croatia and Switzerland and although he did not nail it completely, at least he was right that Spain passed the round. Now they touch the semifinals and the occasion well deserved another prediction.

The socialist leader, on an official trip to Estonia, has got wet ahead of the semi-finals of the European Championship between Spain and Italy, although this time it has been somewhat more measured than in previous forecasts. “Since you ask me about the result, whichever Spain leads to the final”, explained Sánchez, taking the opportunity to highlight the common ties with Italy and, especially, “in the pain of a great artist like Raffaella Carrà”.

He did not want to give a clear result, but he did leave two options on the table: “I don’t care 1-0 or 2-1. We are all very excited to be able to play in the final ”. Even, despite his official agenda, he has shown his intention to “have a little while” to be able to see “even if it is the end of today’s game.”

The one who has gotten wet with a more specific baton has been the Estonian Prime Minister, Kaja Kallas, who “expects Spain to win 2-1, for making it a little more interesting,” he confessed with a laugh.

