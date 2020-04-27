Spain runs the risk of remaining at the bottom of Europe also in football. While in other countries the clubs have already started training or have a scheduled date to return to training, in Spain the uncertainty is absolute. «I cannot say now if professional football is going to be able to restart its activity before summer», declared the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, this Sunday. The absence of a plan for the lack of control by the Government of Pedro Sánchez also leaves Spanish football in a very compromised situation.

Without plan. Without foresight. Blindly. As most of our neighbors in Europe are emerging from confinement, Spain does not yet have a plan to restart the economy with the resumption of activity in the different sectors. Identical situation in Spanish football, with the danger that this entails. Today footballers do not know when they can return to work, while in the rest of Europe some have already started training.

UEFA has set a deadline for the national championships to end the competition and little by little football in Europe is coming out of torpor. In Germany for weeks, the clubs have returned to training, first in small groups and are expected to in a few weeks the Bundesliga can resume. In Italy, the country most plagued by the coronavirus in Europe, they are also beginning to see the light and soccer players already know when they will be able to return to training: on May 4 they will do it individually and from 18 they can do it in groups. Countries like Belarus have not even stopped their competition.

In France, the scheduled date for Ligue 1 players to resume training is May 11Or, while in Portugal, some clubs like Benfica have opened their facilities for weeks so that their players can exercise individually and guaranteeing their safety. It is also planned that at the beginning of May all the clubs can resume training in small groups.

Spain is in a very different scenario, where it is still unknown when it will even be possible to train again. “I cannot say now if professional football is going to be able to restart its activity before summer”, Salvador Illa, Minister of Health, recognized this weekend. The players do not yet know when or under what conditions they will be able to resume their activity.