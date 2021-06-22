Pedro Sánchez calls a ‘new stage’ with Catalonia after pardons

MADRID.

The President of Spanish executive, Pedro Sanchez, affirmed that his government seeks to open “a new stage from dialogue“and end” the confrontation” on Catalonia with the pardons granted this Tuesday to nine separatist leaders jailed for the attempt of secession from 2017.

With this action we want to open a new stage of dialogue, of reunion, and to close once and for all the division and the confrontation “, declared Sánchez after finalizing the Council of Ministers that approved the grace measure for the Catalan leaders.

The socialist leader explained that pardons They are partial, so that “we commute the pending penalty from prison, but the convictions for disqualification of all the doomed“.

This is the case, for example, of the former Catalan regional vice president Oriol Junqueras, who in October 2019 was sentenced by the Supreme Court to 13 years in prison and another 13 years of disqualification from holding public office, for two crimes: sedition and embezzlement.

Like him, other leaders of the Catalan government of 2017, which organized an illegal referendum on self-determination in October of that year, were sentenced to prison terms for these two crimes and as many years of disqualification.

Sánchez also pointed out that “all pardons are conditioned on not committing a serious crime during a specified period of time, otherwise the pardon would be without effect. There is therefore conditionality” in the measure of grace granted.

As he did the day before when announcing the pardons in Barcelona, ​​the Spanish president insisted on the “public utility” of his decision, doubly risky because of the strong opposition from the right and because the separatists have shown no signs of repentance.

The pardons directly affect nine people. But the government of Spain thinks of the hundreds of thousands of Catalans who feel in solidarity with those who are imprisoned, “said Sánchez.

The Spanish ruler also emphasized that the gracious independentistas are not being asked “to renounce their ideas”, and insisted that his executive “will continue working for understanding”, and wants to “build bridges of concord, dialogue, between people who are very far apart politically, but who cannot ignore ourselves. “

The nine beneficiaries of the pardon are the former members of the Catalan regional government Oriol Junqueras, Joaquim Forn, Jordi Turull, Josep Rull, Dolors Bassa and Raúl Romeva, the former president of the Catalan Parliament Carme Forcadell, and the associative leaders Jordi Sánchez and Jordi Cuixart.

jrr