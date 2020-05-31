Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister, has broken downward trend in the evolution of the number of officials of the central Administration -without counting autonomous communities and city councils- that had lasted practically a decade, since 2010. According to the General Intervention of the State Administration (IGAE), an agency under the Ministry of Finance, in 2019 there were 310,052 officials working in the different ministries and entities attached to the State, according to the data known this Friday. The figure is higher than the end of the previous year for the first time since 2010, the last full year of the socialist government. José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.

In mid-2010, in May, then-President Rodríguez Zapatero approved the biggest cut in democracy’s social spending, forced by Brussels before the mismatch of the Spanish public accounts. Shoemaker reduced wages by 5% of officials -and froze them in 2011-, that at the end of the year they decreased in number to 352,418. The reduction was minimal: at the end of 2009 there were 352,768, 260 less.

That year was the last complete one for Rodríguez Zapatero, who came to power in March 2004. The following year the crisis ended up forcing him to bring forward the elections to November 20, 2011, which he won Mariano Rajoy, leader at that time of the PP. In the whole of 2011, the number of officials fell significantly, more than 5,000, to close in December with 346,935. The galloping deficit of the Spanish economy and pressure from Brussels forced Rodríguez Zapatero to reduce public spending.

With Rajoy already in the Government, at the beginning of 2012, the hole in the public accounts –At that time, Spain was spending 100,000 million euros more than it entered– It forced to further reduce public payroll and the then president opted for a reduction in officials by prohibiting the replacement rate – hiring new employees to replace retirees – and reducing public agencies.

The consequence was a gradual and constant reduction in the number of public workers. That year, 2012, it closed with 338,292 officials, 8,000 fewer than a year earlier. Since that year, the reduction has been continued until the PP left the Government. In 2017, Rajoy’s last full year in power, there were 308,773 officials in the Central Administration, almost 40,000 less than when he arrived in Moncloa in early 2012.

Pedro Sánchez arrives

Everything changes when, again, a socialist president arrives in Moncloa. Rodríguez Zapatero arrived with 310,166 officials in late 2003 and left Moncloa with 346,955 public employees in December 2011. Rajoy reduced them. And Sánchez has increased them again from the first moment.

The statistics published by the IGAE are biannual, in June and December. As of June 2018 -S Sánchez swore the position in early June after winning the motion of censure with the PNV-, the number of total public workers already rose in the second half of 2018.

In 2019, it has continued with this upward trend throughout the year for the first time since 2010. The number of employees has gone from 308,410 in 2018 to 310,052 in 2019. Almost 2,000 more officials in a year. Again, the public personnel and the payroll of the central Administration increases, just in addition to the doors of the coronavirus crisis.

In addition, Sánchez has to carry out the salary increase of the officials approved by the PP in the 2018 Budgets, which tried to mitigate the effects of the salary freeze during the worst years of the debt crisis that started in 2008.

The consequence of everything – in addition to other spending measures – is that the public deficit rose in 2019 for the first time in years, closing at 2.8%. The first year of the Sánchez government, and the first time that the deficit has risen since 2012, with the aggravating circumstance that the socialist president has ruled head-on, with GDP rising above 2% and tax revenues in record figures.

Public

It also happens that, as a result of the coronavorirus crisis and its effects on the labor market, the number of people who depend on a public salary has skyrocketed. By increasing unemployment, and adding those included in the ERTE and pensioners, there are more than 20 million Spaniards depending on a public salary.

The beneficiaries of the minimum vital income, approved by the Executive this Friday in the Council of Ministers, will also join it. According to the Inclusion head, José Luis Escrivá, around another two million people will be entitled to receive this aid, which will range between 462 and 1,015 euros. The Government has approved this aid just the day it is known that the deficit until April has soared. up to 2.08% of GDP.